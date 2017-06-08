22°
Rubbish rescue: Crews frustrated over wild goose chase

Melanie Plane
8th Jun 2017
Melanie Plane

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service are urging residents to correctly dispose of EPIRBs after being led on a wild goose chase overnight.

The community organisation spent hours searching the Capricorn Coast overnight after being tasked by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Rescue Co-Ordination Centre just before 10pm to undertake a Search and Rescue task in response to an EPIRB beacon that was detected by surveillance aircraft vicinity of Yeppoon.

Rescue 300 initially identified the beacon from the vicinity of Rosslyn Bay Harbour and the beacon was tracked back to and confirmed to be at the Yeppoon Refuse Tip.

All authorities were notified and Rescue 300 returned to Rockhampton.

The incorrectly disposed of EPIRB unnecessarily utilised search and rescue assets, which are provided free to the community to help in life and death situations.

