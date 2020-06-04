Ruby Rose’s ‘replacement’ for hit show

It seems Batwoman has found a solution following the exit of its main star.

In May, it was announced that Australian actress Ruby Rose, who had starred as Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, in the CW show's freshman season, would not return for round two.

Rather than recast the role, the network has chosen to introduce an entirely new character to take on the heroine's mantle for the show, which streams in Australia on Binge.

The character will be called Ryan Wilder, according to a since-removed Reddit casting notice encouraging actors in the LGTBQ community to audition, per Entertainment Weekly.

Wilder will be a woman in her mid to late 20s and is set to boast large differences from Kate Kane.

Ruby Rose announced she was quitting Batwoman last month. Picture: Elizabeth Morris/The CW

"She's likeable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed," the listing reportedly read, according to the outlet. "With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits.

"Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in van (sic) with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero."

Rose, 34, left the series fairly abruptly, offering no public explanation.

Then last week, the actress took to Instagram to acknowledge her departure for the first time since the initial announcement of her exit, thanking the cast and crew for being supportive during her time on the show.

Rose starred as Batwoman for one season. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags. But thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio," she captioned a post showing a slew of clips of her character from the show.

She went on to address her departure from the show, stopping short of giving any details as to what went into her decision.

"It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community," she wrote. "I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all."

The post comes amid unconfirmed rumours that the actress departed the show because she was unhappy with the long hours and shooting schedule.

At the time of her exit, Rose released a statement on her decision.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," the statement from Rose read.

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.

"Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful."

The CW Network declined to comment.

