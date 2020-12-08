Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

PM forced into embarrassing apology

8th Dec 2020 5:24 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM

Scott Morrison has apologised to Kevin Rudd over claims he has repeatedly left and re-entered Australia throughout the pandemic.

Mr Rudd took issue with a comment Mr Morrison made on Monday afternoon when he was questioned over why Tony Abbott and Alexander Downer had been able to "leave and re-enter (Australia) multiple times this year".

In his response, Mr Morrison claimed Mr Rudd "has done the same thing".

The comment infuriated the former PM, who blasted it as an "utter falsehood".

"I have not left Australia since returning home from New York in March. I haven't even left Queensland. The Morrison Government's own records will prove this," Mr Rudd said in a statement.

"Mr Morrison's suggestion that I have claimed a rare quarantine place for myself, knowing that it would deprive a fellow Australian of the opportunity to be home for Christmas, is insulting."

The Prime Minister has written to the clerk of the House of Representatives to correct the record and to apologise to Mr Rudd, a spokesman for Mr Morrison told the Guardian.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks kevin riudd pm politics quarantine scott morrison travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report

        Premium Content Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report

        News The Federal Government has been challenged to step up and act on recommendations to get NAIF funds flowing into Central Queensland.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Ranger Meg gives big at Christmas

        Premium Content Ranger Meg gives big at Christmas

        News The 14 year old encouraged Rangers to donate grocery items to be distributed...

        Drink-driver causes over $50k damage crashing into house

        Premium Content Drink-driver causes over $50k damage crashing into house

        News “The vehicle has then crossed Nathan St, narrowly missing children of a...