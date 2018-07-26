Ruddigore, Or the Witch's Curse expected to excite audiences

JUMP into the weird and wonderful world of Victoriana when Opera Queensland's acclaimed production of Gilbert & Sullivan's Ruddigore or The Witch's Curse is performed on the Pilbeam Theatre stage.

This production reveals Gilbert & Sullivan in a way never seen before. Audiences can expect some delicious Pythonesque surprises, crazy larger than life characters, uninhibited villainy, the living dead and a haunted castle.

Brilliant Gilbert and Sullivan musical gems such as the 'Matter' trio and Rose's 'Etiquette' song are sure to dazzle!

Performed by Opera Queensland with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra Ensemble, Ruddigore also features the Project G&S Rockhampton Community Chorus - 21 locals, frocked up as bridesmaids and cricketers and wielding an array of props.

Directed by Lindy Hume, this irreverent romp through marriage, madness and mayhem will have plenty of laughs and its colourful bunch of comic characters is sure to resonate with audiences.

Shy and law-abiding, gentleman farmer Robin Oakapple is working up the courage to ask the beautiful Rose Maybud to marry him but he has a dark secret. He is heir to a terrible curse befalling all Baronets of Ruddigore - he must commit a dastardly deed every day or face a tortuous death!

Opera Queensland's production of Ruddigore or The Witch's Curse is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and is part of the 2018 See It Live Theatre Season.

It will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday 8 August at 7.30pm. Tickets are $52 for adults with concessions available.

PAY-YOUR-AGE: Patrons aged 26 years and under pay $1 per year of age.