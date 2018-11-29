Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Raelene Castle has canned a planned phone call with Jake White.
Raelene Castle has canned a planned phone call with Jake White.
Rugby Union

Rugby Australia cancel secret coach call

by Julian Linden
29th Nov 2018 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY Australia boss Raelene Castle has cancelled her planned secret call with former Springboks coach Jake White after the World Cup-winning coach leaked details of the phone hook-up to News Corp.

The call was to have taken place on Thursday night but RA officials told White they weren't going ahead with the call after the leak added to speculation that Michael Cheika's job as head coach was on the line.

 

"Jake White approached Rugby Australia and asked to have a conversation," a spokesman for Rugby Australia said.

"Rugby Australia did not approach him but agreed to speak with him but have decided not to proceed with the call."

Speculation about Cheika's future has intensified after the Wallabies were hammered by England last weekend to end the season with nine losses in 13 Tests.

 

Michael Cheika is under pressure. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Michael Cheika is under pressure. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

 

RA has repeatedly said that Cheika would remain as head coach through to next year's World Cup in Japan but news of the planned hook-up with White was seen as the first sign that the board was having second thoughts.

White led South African to victory in the 2007 World Cup in France and is currently coaching in Japan.

Foxtel is your home for the Aviva Premiership. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

jake white michael cheika raelene castle rugby australia
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

    premium_icon He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

    Business Nothing over $5 store opens today in the CBD

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Mayor says fire was too close for comfort

    Mayor says fire was too close for comfort

    Breaking Strelow backs firefighting effort as Gracemere saved

    Golfer just metres short of scoring $10k on city course

    premium_icon Golfer just metres short of scoring $10k on city course

    Golf 50 players look to land an ace as part of charity day at North Rocky

    • 29th Nov 2018 11:47 AM

    Local Partners