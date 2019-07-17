Rugby Australia heading to CQ to scope out Olympic potential

OPPORTUNITY: The Rugby Sevens High Performance team will be in Rockhampton today and tomorrow on the #dreamBigTime tour.

RUGBY SEVENS: Rugby Australia's High Performance recruitment team is back on the road to uncover indigenous Olympic potential throughout regional Queensland.

The third leg of the #dreamBigTime tour made its first pit stop at Bundaberg on Monday and headed to Biloela, Woorabinda, Rockhampton and Yeppoon on yesterday and today.

Following the talent identification tours the top 130 prospects will undergo an extensive selection process in Sydney at a four-day camp where their skills will be put to the test in front of a panel of national coaches.

Two squads of 20 will then be chosen to represent two First Nations Sevens sides who will compete in five national and two international tournaments.

The long-term goal will be grooming and welcoming at least two players into the Australian Sevens squads for the 2024 Olympics.

Former Australian Men's Sevens assistant coach Jarred Hodges is leading the project for Rugby Australia.

He said he looked forward to the prospect of applying the regional brand of footy to the sevens code.

"We're excited to get back out to regional Australia where we know there is a genuine thirst for rugby,” he said.

"We witnessed more than 1000 people put on a superb performance on the first two tours and we're expecting that number to double.

"We will have several Australian Sevens stars joining us again to help host sessions and educate people around the international opportunities this sport has to offer.

"Following these visits we will work with the Member Unions to revisit each of these communities and keep in regular contact to maintain and grow First Nations talent,” Hodges said.

Rugby Australia has also partnered with Aboriginal Medical Services in each town to promote the importance of on-field and off-field health.

Rugby Australia invites all First Nations Peoples aged 14 to 25 to register at Australia.rugby/diversity/first-nations/dream-big-time