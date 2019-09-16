Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Rugby League Ipswich replay: Brothers v Swifts, A Grade

15th Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MISSED the action of the Rugby League Ipswich grand finals over the weekend?

We've got you covered with an exclusive replay of all the games.

Press play on the video above to watch the full replay of the Brothers vs Swifts, A grade match.

Click on the game schedules below to see the replays of those games.

Brothers, Goodna, Fassifern, Norths, Swifts and Redbank are among the clubs who went head to head on grand final weekend.

RUGBY LEAGE IPSWICH GRAND FINALS SCHEDULE:

Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Goodna Black v Brothers Blue

2.30pm: Under 14 - Goodna Black v Norths Blue

4pm: Under 15 - Brothers v Redbank Plains Bears

5.30pm: Under 16 - Norths Blue v Redbank Plains Bears

7pm: Under 18 - Norths Blue v Brothers Blue

Sunday

11.30am: Under 20 - Brothers v Goodna Eagles

1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Goodna v Fassifern Bombers

3pm: A Grade - Brothers v Swifts Bluebirds

More Stories

a grade brothers livestream rugby league ipswich swifts bluebirds
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hammered: The inside story of the collapse of JM Kelly

    premium_icon Hammered: The inside story of the collapse of JM Kelly

    Business A good tradie retires with a new Landcruiser and an old cattle dog; very few swap the ute for a private jet, then see their empire crash and burn.

    80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

    premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

    Local Faces More than 1500 patrons rolled through the gates of the Thangool race club for a...

    Man in court after body found in house fire

    premium_icon Man in court after body found in house fire

    Crime A man has faced court accused of murder and arson

    UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

    News Bushfires under control but region stays on notice as conditions expected to worsen...