Rugby league legend to share secrets to success with CQ

The all-conquering Cameron Smith will be guest speaker at an event in Moranbah next week.
The all-conquering Cameron Smith will be guest speaker at an event in Moranbah next week. Mark Nolan
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY league legend Cameron Smith will come armed with an inspirational message when he visits Central Queensland later this month.

Smith is a guest of Stellar Recruitment's Inspiring Great New Career Heights event series, and will speak at the Miners Rugby League Club in Moranbah on Wednesday, January 24.

The 34-year-old will share insights on being an elite athlete and what it takes to continuously improve across all aspects of life.

Smith had an unforgettable 2017, leading the Melbourne Storm to the NRL premiership, the mighty Maroons to an Origin series victory and the Kangaroos to World Cup glory.

He also won the Dally M Player of the Year and the international Golden Boot award.

Smith's visit will also involve the Moranbah Junior Rugby League Club, the Moranbah High School's Football Academy and the Blue Shed group.

The free event starts at 9.30am. To register, go to http://bit.ly/StellarCameron.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
