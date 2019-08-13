Rugby league legends to reunite for 40 year anniversary

TALENT NEVER DIES: Railways players from 1979 Gordon Reid, James White, Lionel Cullen and Lindsay Jones look at some of the premiership photos that will be on display at the Railways reunion at Browne Park on August 24. All old players and supporters are invited along and encouraged to bring any club memorabilia they have with them.

TALENT NEVER DIES: Railways players from 1979 Gordon Reid, James White, Lionel Cullen and Lindsay Jones look at some of the premiership photos that will be on display at the Railways reunion at Browne Park on August 24. All old players and supporters are invited along and encouraged to bring any club memorabilia they have with them. Lindsay Jones

LEGENDARY rugby league players from the Rockhampton district will assemble for the Railways club reunion to be held during the sport's grand final day on Saturday, August 24 at Browne Park.

Former player Lindsay Jones said the reunion had started out as one for the three sides from the club who played in the grand final 40 years ago.

However, due to the interest in the gathering, it includes anyone who played or supported the club during their glorious era of high performance.

The club soared through a golden run of winning titles in 1973, 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1983 before it folded in 1991.

It ceased not for the lack of commitment.

Their committee always appointed a strong captain coach who managed to bring out the best in each of the players.

One of these captain coaches was Ray Laird, who'd played a long term for Queensland as a fullback and went on to perform for Australia in the 1970 series.

Other notable captain coaches included Central Queensland legend Bill Rowlands in 1973, former Great British captain Alan Hardisty in 1974, and Bill Duguid who played for Toowoomba, Wide Bay, North Queensland and Central Queensland as well as having a short stint at Parramatta where he kept World Cup hooker John McMartin in reserve grade who coached in 1975 and 1976.

While the list was long enough, another stand-out captain coach was former Brisbane Easts player, Bill Nosworthy who led his team in 1979, 1982 and 1983, plus there was former local junior and Canterbury player, Les Ewing in 1977 and Queensland fullback Ron Milne in 1978.

The 1979 side included Peter Apps who played for Queensland in the last interstate series before State of Origin had established, and Lionel Cullen who played for Queensland Country in the annual City versus Country match.

A special reunion afternoon will be held in a private area next to the Rockhampton Leagues club from 12.30pm on August 24 with tributes to the 1979 side and some of the legends and larrikins who played there.