Rugby league player ran to hide tick sheet from police

Jamie Roy White was given a two-year prison term on November 11 for possessing more than two grams of methamphetamines.

Jamie Roy White was given a two-year prison term on November 11 for possessing more than two grams of methamphetamines.

A MAN refused to let police in his home when they had a search warrant, snapped a mobile phone in half in front of them and tried to conceal a tick sheet by chucking it in the kitchen sink.

Jamie Roy White, 27, refused to let police into his home when they came knocking on his Clinton door on August 14, 2019.

Instead, he ran away from the door and returned with a phone in his hand, which he then broke in half.

Police ended up accessing White’s residence via the back door and searched the premises.

He was found in possession of methamphetamines – three separate bundles weighing 3.98g total – along with a wet piece of paper with 25 names on it.

Justice Graeme Crow said the wet piece of paper was a tick sheet and the meth White had at his house was for commercial use.

White had three bank cards in his wallet with different names on them, along with $850 cash.

The meth was located in a clip-seal bag, a container and another bundle under a pillow.

The details of White’s offending was outlined as he was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on November 11 after pleading guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said White admitted drugs had destroyed his life and “he has hit rock bottom”.

He said White had seen the consequences of his drug use impact his family, particularly his daughter.

Mr Ahlstrand said White had worked various jobs since leaving school in year 10, and had been a rugby league player for Capras under 16s and Sharks on the Sunshine Coast.

He said White started smoking marijuana when he was 14 years old and progressed to meth at 20.

White’s criminal record included three sentences in Gladstone Magistrates Court for drugs and/or utensils between June 2016 and April 2019.

Mr Ahlstrand said by the time White’s home was searched, he was using 1.5g to 2g per day, smoking the illicit substance, having about 15 – 20 glass pipes per day.

Justice Crow sentenced White to two years prison with parole release on April 10, 2021.