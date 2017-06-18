Rugby league player suffers sickening injury

Brothers player Tyson Curtis is attended to by first aid officers at Victoria Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers player Tyson Curtis suffered a horror injury in the opening minutes of the A-grade clash against the Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks last night.

The winger dislocated his shoulder and broke his humerus after extending his left arm to soften his fall after being lifted in a dangerous tackle.

The game was stopped for about 15 minutes as first aid and ambulance officers treated Tyson on the field at Victoria Park before he was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital.

Coach Damien Seibold said it was a sickening injury.

"He's waiting for surgery. He's booked in for this afternoon but it may get delayed. There's a lot of swelling they want to see reduced before they operate,” he said this morning.

"There are concerns around his bicep as well but they won't know more about that until they operate.

"The nature of the break made it appear that he had dislocated his elbow but that wasn't the case.”

There was a big crowd at the A-grade game, which capped a day of celebration for Brothers and Fitzroy-Gracemere, the two foundation clubs of the Rockhampton Rugby League which is celebrating its centenary this year.

Brothers went on to win the game 58-8.