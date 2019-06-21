Rugby League: Rep honours for Capras players

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two CQ Capras players will step on to the international stage tonight.

Utility Eli Noovao and hooker Aaron Teroi (pictured) have been named in the Cook Islands squad for the World Cup qualifier against South Africa at Ringrose Park in Wentworthville.

Meanwhile, teammate Aaron Pene has been mixing it with some big names, training with the Samoan squad in Sydney.

The barnstorming prop has been one of the leading lights for the Capras this season.

He starred in the team's 24-all draw against Souths Logan Magpies at the weekend, running 248 metres, the most by a forward this season.

Capras coach David Faiumu said it would be a great experience for the three players, and he was confident they would return to the club "energised and enthused”.

There is no competition in the Intrust Super Cup this weekend due to the rep round.

Faiumu said his players would enjoy a much-needed break before returning to action against the third-placed Tweed Heads Seagulls on Saturday, June 29.

The Capras halted their 12-game losing streak with their weekend draw but Faiumu said they really should have got the two points.

"It was a game that we lost. It was a draw and we will take that considering the way we have been going but we could have won that,” he said.

"We were clinical in a lot of areas in our attack. We stuck to a plan in the first half and executed well.

"We were getting little wins throughout the match which was pleasing but we just can't put two halves together at the moment.

"When we manage to do that we'll start winning some games.”