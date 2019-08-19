RUGBY LEAGUE: Seagulls get second chance at Chargers

BRING IT ON: Brother's Roarke Christensen gets tackled by a flock of Seagulls players.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's official - Yeppoon Seagulls will be taking on Norths Chargers in the 2019 A-Grade Rugby League grand final next Saturday following a comfortable 40-12 win over Brothers A in the semi-finals.

Brothers showed heart early as Steven Donovan opened the scoring at the two-minute mark, successfully converted by Darcy Grant.

Another intercept at the five-minute mark saw a fast break from Brothers but the potential try was prevented by an impressive Yeppoon chase and tackle.

But that is where the good news ended for Brothers.

Yeppoon scored a flurry of unanswered tries through the remainder of the first half and well into the second.

Seagulls' Parry Boland, Jamie Minto, Samuel Lollo, Jared Owens, Samuel Stibbards and Wade Fickling, all shared in the eight-try streak, four of which were converted by Owens.

Brenton Pinkerton clawed back one more try, converted by Grant, for the Brothers side at the 72-minute mark, which would be the last mark on the scoreboard.

However, it was too little, too late for Brothers, whose 2019 championship campaign ended with the final siren.

Coach Shaun Goode was overall happy with his team's "very good in patches” performance.

"We had a good completion rate of about 80 per cent,” he said. "We will be looking to up that to the mid-80s (to) low-90s for next week's final.”

Goode praised his bench and youngster Patrick Busby who stepped up from the club's under-20 side to fill in.

"He did an excellent job, filled the holes that needed filling, and really proved himself,” he said.

Complacency was the only thing that had the coach unsettled heading into the grand final clash.

He said after making it through the regular season undefeated, keeping their heads in the game would be key to securing the championship.

"We have to play our normal game and not get complacent,” Goode said.

"We got a glimpse of that last week against Norths.”

Seagulls went down 36-22 to the Chargers last weekend and will face off again at Browne Park this Saturday for the 2019 RSLRL A-grade grand final.