Rugby Park major facelift

DEVELOPMENT plans to include another sporting field, synthetic athletics track and gymnaisum have finally been revealed for Rockhampton Grammar School’s Rugby Park, three years after they bought the property.

As part of a special conditon of sale, the school was to submit a development plan for the facility by June 30, 2019.

Two options have been submitted.

Option 1 of the plans for the redevelopment at Rugby Park.

Option one: Additional touch football field, lighting upgrade for second rectangular field, synthetic athletics track, multi-purpose building, equipment store and car park. This is based on the use of the area covered by the exisiting lease.

Option 2 of the plans for the redevelopment at Rugby Park, note the extra multi-user adminstraton and gymnasium, training and warm-up area and different sporting field.

Option two: Additional league/union field, lighting upgrade for second rectangular field, synthetic athletics track, multi-purpose building, equipment store, car park, administration office and gymnasium, warm-up area and spectator seating. Option two is preferred however it requires expansion to the west of the exisiting lease area.

The existing area at Rockhampton Grammar School.

The plans were brought before the table at the Rockhampton Regional Council’s Parks, Recreation and Sport Committee on Wednesday.

It is noted the existing clubhouse is flood free however most of the remaining lease area is flood prone.

In previous floods the fields are inundated with one to two metres of floodwater depth across the site.

Mayor Margaret Strelow explained she has had discussions with school representatives about a possible extension of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

It was explained it could not be a part of the exisiting levee project but would need to be a seperate levee that could protect the park and the surrounding streets.

At this stage, council was unable to commit if this was possible.

Grade 8 Rockhampton Grammar player Jack Harris competes against St Brendan's College in the school finals at Rugby Park.Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin

The report submitted by the school states option two would provide much more functionality but to get the most out of the facilties and justify the expenditure required, the proposed development would need to be flood free.

The school purchased the land to extend its sporting capabilties with a vision to undertake significant renovation and redevelopment of the combined facility.

They were the highest bidder for the land, which was put on the market after the Central Queensland Rugby Union went into liquidation.

It was sold to the school for $832,700 in August 2016, beating out bids from Rockhampton Regional Council, CQUniversity and Football Central Queensland.

The existing facilities on the trust reserve portion of the land include the main field and lighting, seating, a second practice field and unsealed car park.

The clubhouse building includes toilets, storage room, office space, commercial kitchen, cold rooms, bar, canteen and upstairs function area and change rooms to the east.

Rockhampton Grammar School Rugby Park.

The report explains since taking over the sporting field lease, they have formed a number of partnerships with community groups and organisations to utilise the facility.

It was estimated in 2018, 7,440 players used Rugby Park for a number of rugby union matches, region trials, cross country championships and school and club training.

More carnivals are planned for the future including the Queensland School Sports Rugby Union and League Championsips with 10 teams and 250 players and the Confraternity Shield with 48 teams and 1200 players.

The area was previously a dump landfill, before it was revitalised in the late 70s.

Queensland Country team played the French rugby team at Rugby Park in 1981, losing 33-3.

The team also played the Fijian Rugby Union team there in 1985.

In 2013, $40,000 worth of new turf was laid on the fields.

A final development plan for the premises is to be submmitted June 30 2021.