Rugby Skills Academy creating pathways for CQ rugby stars

RUGBY UNION: More than a year ago, former international rugby player Onehunga Mata'uiau kicked off Rugby Skills Academy's Pathways Program with the goal of building on grassroots rugby.

Last weekend, Rugby Skills Academy director Mata'uiau hosted the program at Rockhampton Grammar School's ovals and took Central Queensland's aspiring rugby stars through their paces.

About 110 youngsters were involved on the day.

"We're looking at skills development of kids around the region,” he said.

"A couple of years back I was coaching through Queensland Country and state championships and can see where to develop to speed up the process we have.

"For example, the level of our rugby in CQ is not as strong as far down south or Townsville.

"However I thought the only way for our juniors to develop and close that gap or get a little ahead of the other regions was to work on their skill levels and the fundamentals of the game, which is a must for any junior grassroots club.”

In the last year, Mata'uiau has seen resounding improvement in the quality of rugby players in the region who participated in last year's Pathways Program.

"Before I started this program, only six kids were selected for Queensland Country,” he said.

"Eight months after we started working on this program, there were 15 kids selected. That's a massive improvement.”

Mata'uiau said the program worked with players from 12-16 years and over.

LEARNING THE ROPES: Last weekend's 2018 Rugby Skills Academy Pathways Program kicked off in Rockhampton. Amanda Ball

"These are age groups that the state championships are focusing on so we focus on them in particular,” he said.

"It's never too young or late for any young player to develop their skills.

"It's the fundamentals of the game, passing, catching, tackling and the repetition of the correct technique.

"We bring the program to Mackay, Bundaberg, the Central Highlands and Rocky and teach the same to all the kids so when they come together they know exactly what we're talking about and working on.

"We're getting them ready for things like junior musters or state championships.”

Along with the quality of players, the interest in the program has also improved in the last year.

There were children from last year who returned this year, with some participants involved in "top level” rugby.

"Even though we're heading to Bundaberg, we even had Bundy kids there - they're so excited about the whole thing,” Mata'uiau said.

"There were lots of kids from Gladstone, Biloela and Rocky on the weekend.

"And we're expecting around 80 kids in Emerald on December 8.”

Mata'uiau said another key element in the program was teaching transferable skills that would adapt to any type of club or competition.

"They are willing to learn and the skill level is what sets us apart from the rest,” he said.

"This year alone, from the state championships we were third behind Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

"We had more players from Townsville and Darling Downs who are meant to be stronger than us. It shows the program is working.”

Mata'uiau thanked program sponsors Rockhampton Jaguar Land Rover, South Geldard Lawyers, Keato's Signs, Key Solutions Group, Oxworks - Fencing, Gates, Screens and Balustrades, Harvard Health, AMC Services Queensland, Transit Couriers and Warehousing, and Pirtek Rockhampton for helping make it possible.