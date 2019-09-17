RUGBY UNION: Meet the Young Maroons going up for Queensland

Nicholas Matauiau, Carter Wight and Spencer Smallcombe will all don the U15s Queensland Maroon for the 2019 Junior Gold Cup

Nicholas Matauiau, Carter Wight and Spencer Smallcombe will all don the U15s Queensland Maroon for the 2019 Junior Gold Cup

RUGBY UNION: Tomorrow, three promising local rugby prospects will meet the team that they will be taking on the nations best in under 15s rugby union with.

Rockhampton Grammar School's Nicholas Matauiau, Spencer Smallcombe, and Carter Wight had what over their year of rep footy to be selected in the top graded U15 side in the 2019 Junior Gold Cup - The Queensland Maroons.

For Wight, he said the team was "pretty promising."

From memory there are a few big boys in there We should be able to play good footy when we go down to Brisbane," he said.

Matauiau expected the team to exhibit speedy players from across regional Queensland while Smallcombe was just keen to get out on the field in his Queensland colours.

"I'm pretty happy to play for Queensland," Smallcombe said.

"I didn't see it coming."

All three of the RGS players represented Capricornia in the State Championships and they is where they believe they caught the eye of selectors, despite going down to the South Coast by only one point.

The Junior Gold Cup will put the trio face-to-face with players from Western Australia, Northern Territory and a National Indigenous side.

They said they did know what kind of footy to expect from the WA and NT sides.

"I've only ever played in Queensland," Smallcombe said.

"It will be good to see how they all play and what type of footy they play."

Matauiau wasn't fazed.

"I'm not too worried about it. We'll just play what's in front of us," he said.

The Junior Gold Cup consists of two conferences; North consisting of QLD, NT and WA, and South consisting of NSW, ACT, and Victoria.

The winners of each conference will play each other in early October.

The trio were looking forward to meeting their fellow Maroons teammates tomorrow and were hoping the experience would improve their already impressive footy talents.

"Hopefully it will take my footy further," Smallcombe said.

"I want to learn some new things," Matauiau said.

"I'd like to make a few more mates and see what kind of footy they like to play," Wight said

"I 'd like to work off them and hopefully we play some good footy and get up."

Despite only being in year 10, the Junior Gold Cup selection will be another addition to long list of representative appearances for the RGS boys.

Smallcombe has played in the Capricornia State Championship team twice, The Bushrangers twice and the Ballimore Cup earlier this year.

Matauiau has played three years for Capricornia, three for the Bushrangers and has had one jersey in the Queensland country rep side.

Wight has a diversified portfolio, having played rep in both union and league codes.

The boys said the fact they were playing together in the same rep team would bring some cohesion to the playing group.

It'll be a bit easier to because you're not the only person in the team that you know," Wight said.

Jaiden Green, a fellow RGS Year 10 student, was selected in the QLD White U15 team but was unavailable to attend the next round of trials.