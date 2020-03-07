Rumour has it: Is Grill’d coming to Rockhampton?

RUMOURS circulated over social media last weekend alluding to a popular Australian burger chain setting up shop in Rockhampton.

It was posted in Rockhampton Food Rater on Saturday that Grill’d Healthy Burgers was opening on George St.

“So, Rocky is getting a Grill’d … Old Coffee Club location Southside.”

A Grill’d spokesperson responded to these claims, saying there was no truth to the rumours that Grill’d was opening a store in the Beef Capital.

“Grill’d is not actively discussing any property opportunities in Rockhampton,” the spokesperson said.

“One day, hopefully, but not at the moment.”

Grill’d Healthy Burgers is an Australian burger chain that started operating in 2004.

It prides itself on serving up “healthy burgers that are naturally free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives”.

Here’s more hot gossip.

Solidarity

IN A regional first, this Sunday three strong women from the three tiers of government will band together to raise funds for Capricorn Coast ICare project which assists people in need. Livingstone Shire Councillor Jan Kelly, State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry will put politics to one side to model in a fashion parade for the International Women’s event at Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

Fight Night

THE Central Queensland Wrestling Association is about to host its next thrilling event, Gallery of Pain!

Live wrestling will return to the Rocky Sports Club on March 28 from 5.30pm.

Presale tickets cost $10, and they’re available from the CQWA Facebook page.

What a great deal

CLERMONT’S Grand Hotel Motel is offering its patrons a free toilet roll with every Corona purchase.

Shake the Rainbow

GUESS what’s coming to Stockland Rockhampton?

A new hands-on experience, Shake the Rainbow is making its way to the shopping complex to give shoppers of all ages an opportunity to revisit the basic senses of touch, sound, sight and smell.

In a promotional video recently uploaded on the Stockland Rockhampton Facebook page, it shows a creation station where a number of programs will take place.

This space also makes the perfect setting for some Instagram shots to add to your gallery.