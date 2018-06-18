Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sophie Monk is currently hosting Nine's new dating series, Love Island. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Sophie Monk is currently hosting Nine's new dating series, Love Island. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Celebrity

Sophie Monk’s rumoured new man

18th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

SOPHIE Monk has been single since ending her relationship with Stu Landy from The Bachelorette at the beginning of the year.

But there are rumours circulating that she has started to date again.

An "insider" told YahooBe that a relationship is brewing between the Love Island host and former Married at First Sight contestant, Ryan Gallagher.

Married At First Sight contestant Ryan Gallagher. Picture: Ian Currie
Married At First Sight contestant Ryan Gallagher. Picture: Ian Currie

 

Sophie Monk has dated many high profile men, including Benji Madden. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Sophie Monk has dated many high profile men, including Benji Madden. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The insider alleges the two chat on the phone for hours and radio present and mutual friend, KIIS FM radio host Jackie O, paired the two up.

When asked whether he is enjoying female attention since appearing on MAFS, Ryan said: "I'm taken now."

My birthday got off to a great start with a cuddle from this glamour @jackieo_official

A post shared by Ryan Gallagher (@ryangallaghergram) on

 

The rumour did have some credibility, as Ryan did previously admit Sophie was his "ideal girl".

"I love a girl that's just herself and who doesn't have to wear makeup all the time," he told The Fix just last year.

 

Despite this little crush, the rumours have put to rest by both camps.

Sophie Monk's representatives denied the rumours by saying "She isn't dating anyone."

Ryan addressed the rumours on Instagram saying; "Sorry to break it but no we aren't together we are just friends Soph is an 11/10 and I'm a solid 2/10 on a good day. Those numbers don't work. But thank you media it was a lovely thought".

Related Items

celebrity editors picks entertainment love island mafs married at first sight reality tv ryan gallagher sophie monk

Top Stories

    Young dad killed in tragic CQ crash

    premium_icon Young dad killed in tragic CQ crash

    News AUSTRALIA Post workers in the Rockhampton region are mourning the loss of one of their colleagues on the weekend.

    Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    premium_icon Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    Crime Falling chain left mechanical fitter permanently impaired

    Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    premium_icon Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    Politics They warn other regions could prosper at CQ's expense.

    Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    premium_icon Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    Crime The 23-year-old was only getting 10 hours a week

    Local Partners