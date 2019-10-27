Menu
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Crime

Run away from police ‘foolish’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
27th Oct 2019 8:02 PM
A DRUG addict made a “foolish mistake” to run when he saw police were stopping to talk to him and his associates.

Gregory Ronald Roginson, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 23 to one count of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police patrolling spotted the group of three on Alma St about 11.30am on September 16, with the defendant carrying a backpack.

He said police went to talk to the trio when Roginson walked backwards to “remove himself from the others”.

Mr Studdert said the trio – two males and a female – were detained.

He said Roginson threw something at one of the officers and ran away.

Mr Studdert said police found him a short time later in an Alma St unit where he told police he just wanted to tell “Judith” police had arrived.

Roginson’s lawyer presented a letter from Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services along with two character references.

The lawyer said Roginson had been having issues with his former partner the week before and when he saw police he thought she had lodged a complaint against he so he ran.

“When he ran into the unit, he realised he made a foolish mistake,” the lawyer said.

Roginson was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

alma street gregory ronald robinson rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

