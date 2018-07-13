Run home to help Broncos

Kodi Nikorima holds the Broncos' finals hopes in his hands. AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

BRONCOS great Gorden Tallis is tipping his former club to play finals football and at least make the top four, as the NRL reaches the pointy end of the season.

Unusually for Brisbane, the club had a relatively low number of players in the State of Origin series, something Tallis, once regarded as the best second-row forward in the world, said should help the Broncos towards the back end of the campaign.

"They didn't have a heap of Origin players," said Tallis, who won three premierships with the Broncos in 1997 (Super League), 1998 and 2000.

"The ones that did play have come through it pretty well and with all the sports science people they have now in the game, they should be able to recover well.

"When the Broncos get it right they are a difficult side to beat so I absolutely believe they can make the top four."

The Broncos have five home games in the last eight rounds of the season, including Sunday's clash against the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium.

Gorden Tallis is backing the Broncos to play finals football in 2018. Brett Costello

The Broncos then have home games against the Panthers and the Sharks before away clashes with the struggling Bulldogs and Cowboys.

The high-flying Rabbitohs at Suncorp will provide a stern test for the Broncos in round 23 before a tough trip to the Roosters.

Brisbane ends the campaign with a home tie against Manly.

Tallis said the Broncos' premierships hopes rested on the performances of key players such as James Roberts, Kodi Nikorima, Corey Oates, Andrew McCullough and Anthony Milford, and the return from injury of star forward Matt Gillett would also be crucial.

Matt Gillett’s return will boost the Broncos. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Former Queensland and Kangaroos second-rower Tallis also said prop Matt Lodge would continue to improve, but it is in the halves where Brisbane's season will be defined.

"For me it's all about game management from Nikorima and Milford," Tallis said. "They just have to get all the little things right and if that happens then they can definitely challenge for a place in the finals."

Tallis, a Fox Sports pundit, said although the Warriors lost last week to Penrith 36-4, they would be difficult opponents on Sunday.

"With players such as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Shaun Johnson, Blake Green and Issac Luke, they are still a dangerous side and they should not be under-estimated," he said.

"I expect the Broncos to win but they have got to match up with the Warriors up the middle."