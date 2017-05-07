Rocky people not happy as 'road train' drives past Stockland

THREE TRAILERS: Frasers Livestock Transport becomes the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route.

A THREE-TRAILER cattle truck travelled through North Rockhampton under police escort yesterday in a trial run for the city's new $30m beef road route.

The truck crossed the Neville Hewitt Bridge, swept around Stockland Rockhampton at the upgraded Moores Creek Rd and Yaamba Rd intersection a short time ago.

Road train travels through Rocky: A road train has driven through Rocky with a police escort.

The trailers were empty of cattle as the truck travelled through the city on its way down Musgrave St to Queen Elizabeth Dr and Lakes Creek Road (Bridge St) intersection on its way to JBS meatworks on Emu Park Rd.

The funding for the project ($10million State and $20million Federal) was announced last year to cater for larger Type 1 road train vehicles to use the upgraded intersections to increase safety, save the industry time and increase freight efficiency to the abattoirs.

The plan sparked traffic and safety concerns from locals at the time, and it appears the new route remains contentious.

Readers took to Facebook yesterday to have their say:

Chantal Booth:

This will NOT end well. Asking massive trucks to take what is about near as a hairpin turn ... When the first one rolls and dumps a couple of hundred head loose in the carparks ... I guess The Morning Bulletin will have more news!

Col Oram:

Without Trucks Australia stops.

Heath Geddes:

Should put everything back on the rail.

Christoph Johann Leitner:

RIP Musgrave Street.

Broncosupporter, Rockyview:

What a sad day for Rockhampton. I wonder how long it will be before someone is killed. I hope i never have to tell you i told you so...

This is a message from the sister of Darryl Bartlem killed by a double decker cattle truck on March 13, 1985 at the rail line in Fitzroy St: "I hope no one has to go through the same as my family has for the last 32 years, as you never get over losing your loved one."