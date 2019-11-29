Menu
The horses loose on O'Connell Tce Bowen Hills
News

Runaway ponies cause CBD chaos

by Isabella Magee
29th Nov 2019 3:08 PM
SWAPPING stables for streets, these mischievous ponies have been likened to 'naughty schoolboys' after they caused chaos through Brisbane CBD during a daring escape this week.

Mischievous Royals Equestrian Centre resident shetland pony Rexy, 10, managed to unlatch his stable gate which wasn't shut tight enough on Monday morning, and took off down the middle of O'Connell Tce, Bowen Hills with his mate Chubby, 18, following fast behind.

The tricky duo wove between traffic and forced cars to a halt as they galloped through intersections for nearly an hour from 7.45am.

Royals Equestrian Centre horse riding instructor Kylie Hammond desperately chased after the runaway duo and finally managed to track them down when they stopped to munch on grass.

The ponies - who became separated during their adventure - were found in different locations several kilometres away from where they staged their great escape.

Chubby, 18, named after his sturdy and steady build, joined his pal in a great escape.
Ms Hammond ended up with blistered feet and said she wasn't surprised they got out, knowing how intelligent the horse breed was.

"They're so little they can get under the fence," Ms Hammond said.

"Out of all the horses we have, those two are the worst because they egg each other on.

"On his own (Rexy) wouldn't have been as tough to get back but together they're like little naughty school boys."

Although small, his brains big and legs fast - Rexy, 10 - unhooked his stable and ran free through local streets on Monday morning.
Ms Hammond knows the exact reason the Bonnie and Clyde pair left in the first place.

"Why did they run away? Because they're Shetlands, it's what they do," she said.

animals brisbane editors picks ponies traffic delays

