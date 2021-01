A police officer on Yeppoon Rd issued a stop notice to the rider of a Suzuki motorbike recorded going 188 km/h in the 100 zone.

It happened near Access 3, heading south.

The bike is described as a racing bike similar to a GSX-R, with the number 73 on the front.

The rider is described as a Caucasian male wearing a red sleeveless shirt.

The police officer did not give chase due to other traffic in the vicinity.