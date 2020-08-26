Rundle and Day prove winning combination

HORSE RACING: Rockhampton trainer Jim Rundle and Brisbane jockey Nathan Day dealt punters a body blow at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park races yesterday, combining for two long-shot winners.

First up they teamed with lightly raced Law Office, the $51.00 winner of the Maiden Handicap (1100m) which lasted to defeat favourite Famus Fella (Les Tilley, $3.80).

Two races later they typified the “winners are grinners” slogan, posing for photos after Van Winkel ($15.00) beat Svindal (Dakota Graham, $8.00) and Not Liable (Beau-Dene Appo, $26.00) in the BM 65 (1500m).

Rundle, a prominent Rockhampton City Councillor in years gone by, was lavish in his post-race assessment of Law Suit which was only having its second start after coming in last over 1400m on debut.

So much so, he made an indirect comparison of four year old Law Office to his retired Randwick winner Idance.

“Law Office has had his share of issues with operations for knee chips,” Rundle said.

“It was a good effort to win from the outside barrier at the 1100m. The last horse I had to win from a wide barrier out there was Idance who won for me in Sydney.”

Law Office had trialled well at Callaghan Park before his debut on July 25 over the 1400m which, Rundle said, came about as it was the horse’s last chance at QTIS prize money.

While the Law Force win was generally unexpected that was not the case with Van Winkel, one of Rockhampton’s most consistent horses.

In reality, the only surprise about his win was the generous starting price odds of $15.00 after earning prize money at Rocky at his prior three starts as a $2.60, $6.50 and $4.40 chance.

“Would you believe Van Winkel has run 12 seconds in his career?” Rundle said.

From 33 starts, Van Winkel has now won five races and run 13 placings plus a tally of fourths for around $87K in winnings.

Clermont apprentice Emma Bell’s valuable 3kg allowance was put to good use when trainer John Wigginton gave her the ride on his progressive Better Than Ready three year old gelding Aerial Combat.

Not that it was needed, mind you, but with just 56kg on his back Aerial Combat ($2.00) and favourite made a one-act affair of the $29K QTIS 3YO (1300m), winning by 4.25 lengths.

The all-the-way win was a carbon copy of his previous start six lengths win over 1200m at the same course on July 25.

“He’s a good horse,” Bell said to which Wigginton is beginning to believe as well.

“He was very green in his first preparation but it is amazing what blinkers and a break to mature can do. I’d like to test him in Brisbane just to measure him,” the trainer said.

In-form jockey Ryan Wiggins landed his 13th winner for August through Trinity Bannon’s I Did It Again ($1.35) and Adrian Coome’s Elegant Zous ($6.50).

Beau-Dene Appo made it three wins for the last four days when Olivia Cairns-trained Last Chance ($3.40) overran favourite Bat A Kat (Brad Pengelly, $1.75) in the Open 1400m.

“He (Bat A Kat) won’t race for a while now and we will bring him back to sprints as he showed he just can’t get the 1400m,” his trainer Mark Lehmann said.