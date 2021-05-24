Runners on course, faces in the crowd at Rocky River Run

A total of 2200 people took part in the 2021 7 Rocky River Run in Rockhampton on Sunday morning. Photo: Pam McKay

One of the biggest fields in recent times took on the 2021 edition of the 7 Rocky River Run in picture-perfect conditions on Sunday.

A total of 2200 participants greeted the start line across the four distances – the half marathon, 10km, 5km and 2km.

Event organiser Jason Crowther said he could not have asked for a better day.

“CQ’s really turned it on. It’s a great day in Rocky and we’ve got good numbers,” he said.

“We have 2200 runners and that’s the highest number in the four, five years I’ve been involved.

“People have come from everywhere, everyone’s got a real appetite for racing again after about 18 months off with COVID.

“It’s great to see not only Rocky people running here but people from south-east Queensland and further north and from interstate as well.”

The Rocky River Run, Central Queensland’s biggest running event, raises funds for RU OK? and Ronald McDonald House.

Canberra’s Jade Brady clocked a huge personal best to win the men’s half marathon in 1hr 15.33mins.

Jade Brady won the men's half marathon at the 2021 7 Rocky River Run.

Brisbane’s Zoe B Madden took the honours in the women’s equivalent, crossing the line in a time of 1hr 25:31mins.

Both runners were glowing in their praise of the event and the course.

Brady said he was surprised to get the win, especially in such a fast time.

“I never thought coming into this that I would win the event,” he said

“I’m pretty surprised I ran the time I did today. That was a PB by a long way; up until now my fastest half marathon was 1.26.

“The plan was pretty much to sit on the front and see how I go. I managed to hold on to the guy and get him at the end.”

Brady has family in Rockhampton, so said it was a good chance to visit them as well as do the run.

“They’re all into running as well; my sister is in the 10km and my nephews are in the 10km, 5km and the 2km,” he said.

Madden was making her first appearance at the Rocky River Run and was thrilled she made the trip.

“I had registered previously but couldn’t run because I was injured so I’d been really wanting to get here,” she said.

Brisbane's Zoe Madden won the women's half marathon at the 2021 7 Rocky River Run.

“I was not feeling very fit at the moment, so I was just hoping to have a fun day, finish and enjoy it.”

Enjoy it she did as she led from start to finish to claim the win.

“This is a really beautiful place and there’s a great feel around the event,” Madden said.

“It’s a really wonderful community, there were lots of smiles and it was really friendly out there.

“It’s so beautiful along the riverfront here, the setting is just amazing.

“Hopefully I’ll be back next year, it’s been heaps of fun.”

Overall results

Half marathon - male: Jade Brady 1, Myles Burfield 2, Ryan Hawken 3; female: Zoe B Madden 1, Natalie Koehler 1, Raelene Bendall 3

10km - male: Jack Powell 1, Justin Mcsherry 2, Quinton Gill 3; female: Hannah Terry 1, Tayla Wallace 2, Sally Anne Balharry 3

5km - male: Joshua Gale 1, Quinton Gill 2, Micaiah Lane 3; female: Zarah Nash 1, Annie Hames 2, Anna Duggan 3

2km - male: Sam Spearing 1, Brody Weder 2, Axel Weder 3; female: Marlee Chopping 1, Brian Goldman 2, Charlize Mallyon 3