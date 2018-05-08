Running a clothing store from the family shearing shed

FAMILY BUSINESS: Milly Terbutt tagged along to Beef Australia this time as assistant manager, a new role she's recently taken on in the regional business.

FAMILY BUSINESS: Milly Terbutt tagged along to Beef Australia this time as assistant manager, a new role she's recently taken on in the regional business. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

GOING through expensive work shirts like there was no tomorrow, Gina Terbutt got fed up with her husband Malcom always needing new clothing.

Instead of searching for a better quality shirt, the sheep farmer got to work to see if she could make something that could withstand the rigours of day-to-day farm work without breaking the bank.

Playing around with cotton twill fabric in the shearer's quarters of their family farm in Northern New South Wales, Gina found a solution.

It was a solution so wonderful that she needed to share it with the rest of Australia.

And so, born out of a farming family's own frustrations, Dust 'n' Boots was launched in 2002.

Now a household name, Dust 'n' Boots is still owned and operated from the family farm, only it's taken over every spare shed, workers' cottage and room in the homestead.

The rural outfitters made their way to Beef Australia this week four the fourth time in a row.

Daughter of the family, Milly Terbutt tagged along this time as assistant manager, a new role she's recently taken on in the regional business.

"My parents started this business back in 1999 and they've slowly gotten bigger and bigger over the years,” Milly said.

"I have just come on board in the last couple of years helping with marketing and now I'm taking a bit more of a role in manufacturing.”

Milly said the company had grown from focusing on men's work wear to casual wear, children's clothing and leather items.

"Dust 'n' Boots started because my father couldn't actually buy a work shirt that wasn't $90 and if it was a cheap one it was going to be flannelette,” she explained.

Milly said at the time of starting the business, Dust 'n' Boots only really had one major competitor but more companies with the same goal had joined the ranks over the years.

"At the start we were probably only had one other competitor but I think its grown since the access to social media marketing,” she said.

"Obviously the more competitors there are, the tougher it gets but we try and go to as many field days as we can and I think everyone from the bush really appreciates that because that is their shopping outlet sometimes.”

Milly said they still kept the clothing operation farm based.

"We're based in Warialda down in New South Wales and we work out of our shearing shed. So we've basically turned our shearing quarters into shirt rooms now,” she said.

"And we use all of our bulk grain sheds for shirt storage so it's all run from home on the farm.”

Milly said Beef Australia always proved to be a busy time for her family, and plans on coming back next time.