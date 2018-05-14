Running of the Bulls at BITS

AFL: For a long time Boyne Island has been known for their strength in runners but on Saturday the Glenmore Bulls were able to shut down those runners and provide plenty of run for themselves.

The AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership Round 4 matches saw the Bulls put their name out there as one to watch with a 26 point win which moves them into second Place on the ladder.

The Bulls were prepared for the running style of football BITS have shown.

"I would say that we play a similar style to them and we knew that and talked about it all through the game that our mids and wingers would eventually get on top due to depth in that area, it was just a matter of time and persisting in that area,” Bulls Coach Nick Payne Said after the match.

In a tight opening term BITS were unable to convert a few early opportunities and Glenmore eventually opened the scoring through Dylan Hooper.

BITS hit back late in the quarter to take a 1 point lead into the first break.

Despite a tough start to the game, Payne wasn't satisfied with their first quarter efforts.

"We played a panic style footy fell and away from our pre-game structure initially, panic kicking, not using the first options and voice was non-existent,” Payne said.

"I could sense the boys were very flat and us on ballers did not win one clearance something we pride ourselves on.”

Glenmore started the second term with a crucial mix up in the middle of the ground which BITS capitalised on going straight through the middle of the ground to score the first goal of the quarter.

When Darcy Payne and Tim Higgins missed long range shots and Dylan Hooper couldn't convert a set shot from the pocket it looked like it may be a case of a missed opportunity for the Bulls.

But to their credit the hung tight and went into the half-time break trailing by just 4 points.

Straight after half-time BITS scored a goal from the centre bounce to extend their lead to 10 points.

But then up stepped Darcy Payne with the next 3 goals of the match.

A down field free kick, strong mark in front from some great work up the ground, then a holding free 35m out, all converted by Payne and suddenly the Bulls were up by 15 points.

When Payne added his fourth goal after roving a contest in the goal square and snapping over his shoulder, and young Jackson Rabbis ran into an open goal the margin was out to 33 points.

BITS did put on a late goal to reduce the margin to 26 points but the damage was done and the Bulls picked up a very valuable 4 points on the road.

Coach Payne credited his back 6, "as a whole the back six have been terrific this year and essentially the back bone of our side at points this year.”

In Yeppoon the Swans had no troubles against a depleted Muddies outfit not allowing them to even hit the scoreboard.

For the Swans, James Malone grabbed another bag of 10 whilst the Cossens brothers Tom and Leigh kicked 6 and 4 goals respectively