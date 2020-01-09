Running out of ideas of things to do? Here’s a guide

GETTING bored with the kids these school holidays?

Here is a guide of things to do:

• MOVIES: Grab the ­popcorn and a choc top, there are a few family friendly movies showing over the school holidays. Among sessions today are Jumanji: The Next Level, My Spy, Spies in Disguise, Frozen 2, A Shaun The Sheep movies: Farmageddon and Cats.