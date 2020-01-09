Menu
Running out of ideas of things to do? Here’s a guide

9th Jan 2020
GETTING bored with the kids these school holidays?

Here is a guide of things to do:

• MOVIES: Grab the ­popcorn and a choc top, there are a few family friendly movies showing over the school holidays. Among sessions today are Jumanji: The Next Level, My Spy, Spies in Disguise, Frozen 2, A Shaun The Sheep movies: Farmageddon and Cats.

  • BOWLING AND MINI GOLF: Head to the Rocky Bowl and Leisure for some good old-fashioned fun. The centre offers 10 pin bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, air blaster and ‘In the Deep’ glow mini glow. See www.rockhamptontenpinbowl.com.au for opening times and prices.
  • FUNZONE: Round up the children and some of their friends and take part in the multi level laser tag arena or play some games in the video arcade.
  • BEACH: Grab the spade and buckets, sunscreen and a hat and spend some quality time at the beach. Make a day of it and pack a picnic or grab fish and chips - make sure the seagulls don’t steal any.
