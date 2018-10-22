Running start ends a long wait for Rocky bride-to-be

SURPRISE ENGAGEMENT: Rhys got down on one knee on Saturday and asked his partner Natarsha Huth to marry him.

FOR Rhys Williams, Saturday was a good a day as any to ask his long-time love Natarsha Huth to be his wife.

They were running in their 100th Park Run in the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens, and Rhys though 'well why not?'.

He called some mates to help him pull together a plan, and he pulled the ring that he'd had for months out of hiding.

"It was pretty easy to hide the ring. We have a bar downstairs, and we've stopped drinking so I just hid it in the bar and I was pretty confident it wouldn't get found there,” Rhys said.

"On Saturday, I had to hide the ring in a little pocket in my compression pants.

"I was paranoid all morning that it would fall out, then I had to find the time to duck away and put it in the pocket of my pants and hope that it didn't fall out while I was walking back.

With the ring still in his pocket, Rhys and Natarsha were called up to the front of the group to celebrate their 100th run.

"We went over in the morning to do the little briefing they do before the run,” Rhys said.

"They made a quick mention that it was our 100th run and one of the guys said for us to go out the front.

"Tarsh, being a pretty shy person, started walking back to the crowd, so I called her back and when she turned around I was down on one knee and had the ring out.”

Not expecting Rhys to propose in front of everyone, Natarsha said she was quite shocked to see him on one knee, but glad he had finally decided to propose.

"We've been together for about eight years so I've been waiting for a proposal for a little while,” she said.

"It feels a bit weird still, I don't normally wear jewellery, so I'm to used to it yet.”

As for wedding plans, the pair is in no rush to make the trip down the isle.

"Well I've done the hard part so the rest of it is up to her,” Rhys said.

Natarsha just had one request; "as long as it's not in cricket season,” she said.