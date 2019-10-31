Runs keep flowing for Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne scored 87 from 89 balls for Queensland against Western Australia. Picture: Getty Images

ANOTHER Marnus Labuschagne half-century has helped Queensland post 268 in their table topping one-day clash with Western Australia on the Gold Coast.

Coming off his maiden one-day ton against South Australia last week, the in-form Labuschagne continued his sublime summer with eight boundaries to score 87 from 89 balls on a tricky two-paced pitch at Metricon Stadium on Thursday.

The 25-year-old looked disappointed not to make back-to-back hundreds after holing out to Hilton Cartwright in the 48th over but Australia selectors will surely be taking notice of his limited-overs form ahead of next year's Indian tour.

The match looked Queensland's for the taking after openers Max Bryant (64 from 51 deliveries) and Usman Khawaja pushed the Bulls past 50 in the ninth over before the Warriors' wrestled back momentum in a see-sawing innings

Queensland's first-wicket partnership fell just short of the century as debutant spinner Michael O'Connor removed Bryant in the 17th over but the Bulls failed to cash in, losing Khawaja (33) and Burns (1) in a 3-15 collapse.

Burns would be particularly aggrieved after running himself out in a mix-up with Labuschagne but the struggling Test hopeful was rightly sent back by his batting partner after pushing for a tight single.

Usman Khawaja scored 33. Picture: AAP

His wicket threw debutant Bryce Street into the deep end but the 20-year-old more than held his own, posting a 72-run fourth wicket partnership with Labuschagne before holing out to mid-off on 33.

Jimmy Peirson (8) failed to pick up the pace but Michael Neser had no such worries, chipping in with a useful 35-run stand alongside Labuschagne before falling for 20 from 14 deliveries while Ben Cutting (15 from 5 deliveries) boosted Queensland total with two late sixes.

Marcus Stoinis (4-50) denied the Bulls in the final over with a 3-1 spell.