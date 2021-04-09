Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Billions of dollars worth of aircraft gather dust in airfield due to Covid-19
Business

Runway questions raised as Coast jets diverted to Brisbane

Scott Sawyer
9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Low cloud brought on by a recent low which dumped heavy rainfall across the region caused several flights to be diverted from Sunshine Coast Airport this week.

Six commercial flights were diverted from Sunshine Coast Airport to Brisbane Airport on Monday due to low clouds in the region.

It sparked speculation from aviation industry sources that the flights may have been able to land had the previous runway 18/36 remained in commission.

What New Zealand travel bubble means for Coast

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

It was decommissioned as part of the installation of the new 2450m, $334m runway which was opened in June, 2020.

An Airservices Australia spokeswoman said safety was the organisation's first priority and the flights were diverted due to limited visibility.

McDermott Aviation managing director Simon McDermott said the chief pilot of his fixed-wing aircraft had reported clear conditions on the Coast and told him the diverted planes would've been able to land on the old runway.

Sunshine Coast Airport's head of corporate relations Ayllie White said that was not the case.

"The southern section of the former runway 18/36 was repurposed as a taxiway to serve the southern apron area as part of the council's (Sunshine Coast Council) Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project, including parking for a future Code E aircraft," Ms White said.

"A shortened runway on the old northern alignment would not have been able to accommodate the jet traffic that was diverted on Monday."

airservices australia aviation aviation industry brisbane airport sunshine coast sunshine coast airport travel wild weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New cinema for Yeppoon in major redevelopment

        Premium Content New cinema for Yeppoon in major redevelopment

        Business The Keppel Bay Plaza will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation.

        Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Premium Content Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Crime **DISTRESSING CONTENT** Former Neerkol resident tried to bribe rape victim with Tim...

        LETTERS: Republican party’s revenge plot

        Premium Content LETTERS: Republican party’s revenge plot

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        GARDENING: April the best time for green thumbs

        Premium Content GARDENING: April the best time for green thumbs

        Gardening See which plants are best for your garden at this time of year.