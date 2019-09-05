Runway to rack: what styles to expect this spring

It is hard to resist the allure of a runway show.

Being seduced by a designer's dreams, taking in each detail, wondering the hours spent on every piece, each little sparkle.

This is true of the Judy Copley couture runway recently

Every gown lovingly designed, delicately stitched, each so exquisite that one should choose to wear it on a day so special as their wedding or red-carpet appearance.

To describe Judy's gowns as breathtaking still doesn't quite capture the romance that filled the room.

You needn't be fashion obsessed to feel the passion behind a designer's collection.

Often they've spent years adding every intricate ingredient.

When finally, a collection is ready to take the first footsteps on the runway, they are sending their dearest out into the world, hoping we will fall utterly in love

Last week the Mercedes Benz Fashion Festival returned to Brisbane.

Currently the largest fashion festival in Queensland, many eager eyes awaited the new seasons unveiling.

Unfortunately, not these peepers, so for those of you like me, who were unable to experience this year's euphoria, let's take a snap shot through the eyes of my fashion confrère Carlie Wacker, who was right in the thick of the fashion action

Carlie, first can you describe for us the atmosphere

The Mercedes Benz Fashion Festival oozes cool and class.

This year's location added such a wow to the event. Howard Smith Wharves is a hub of activity set under the story bridge with a backdrop of the Brisbane city lights.

What did you love most about the runway shows?

The runway show was slick and streamlined and showed a true diversity in what the fashion houses are putting to market.

I always love some showmanship so the Tropicana vibe of Bonita Collective with Conga drums and models sporting oversized sparkling Cuban cigars was super cute.

Any sneaky trends, you can see trickling through?

Pink is piping hot.

I'm talking smack-you-in-the face bold pink!

Bold orange and citrus green add to the trio of fruity flavoured fashion trends ahead.

Bianca Spender, White Label Noba and Bonita Collective showcased this tropical delight perfectly.

The debut collection of Lindsay Ridings haute couture was the showstopper.

We are seeing femininity, classic craftsmanship and the girliest girly gowns coming our way. Baby doll, A line, gown and tea length shapes and styles are reminiscent of old school Hollywood Glamour with touch of Rock N Roll.

The key element to into SS19/20 is The Bow (the bigger the better).

What was the standout fashion moment for you?

The debut collection of Lindsay Ridings - from FOTF superstar to debuting her pretty and powerful handcrafted collection at the festival - she is a name to watch.

Which designer are we keeping an eye on?

White Label Noba are going to gather a whole new cult of followers after seeing their gorgeous creations on the catwalk and on so many of the attendees

When it comes to style, follow the @fullfeather.style on Instagram.