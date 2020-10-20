Runway to undergo major reseal as part of annual upgrades

The Rockhampton Airport is set to undergo runway and apron works.

The Rockhampton Airport is set to undergo runway and apron works.

THE TENDER for runway and apron sealing works at Rockhampton Airport is due to close this week.

Tender documents released by Rockhampton Regional Council for the project state it will close on October 21 and is to be awarded in November.

Tenderers must provide information on project experience as it is 25 per cent of the weighting criteria.

Price makes up 38 per cent of the criteria.

The work is to be completed between November 30 and December 4.

Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long.

This period has been prearranged with aircraft operators and the dates are fixed.

The tender documents specify the equipment to be used, the seal layers and grades.

The successful contractor will need to supply all materials, plant, equipment and consumables to complete the works.

They will be required to carry out sealing trials and conduct quality assurance testing.

Linemarking and various seals of asphalts are to be completed as per the technical specifications.

The successful contractor will need to complete various inductions for the airport.

Tenderers must also provide information on their COVID-19 control measures on how they will adhere to restrictions and expected impacts COVID-19 may have on their ability to complete the works.

Concept designs for the Rockhampton Airport masterplan.

The works are annual repairs and have come out of the capital expenditure budget.

The airport terminal is also undergoing a $41 million masterplan which includes security upgrades, new retail spaces and airline lounges and a FIFO hub.

See the previous stories on the Rockhampton Airport Master Plan here.