Rural Aid bringing more support to Central Queensland

Rural Aid plans to expand its counselling services for farmers across Queensland and New South Wales. Liana Walker

RURAL Aid will employ a mental health counsellor to be based in Rockhampton, to cover the Central region of Queensland.

The move comes as part of Rural Aid's plans to expand its counselling services for farmers across Queensland and New South Wales.

The charity was founded in 2015 after the success of the Buy a Bale campaign in 2013.

That campaign had Australians donating to support the distribution of fodder and hampers to drought-stricken farmers.

Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder said the charity was expanding its services because of the increasing number of farmers contacting counsellors directly or contacting head office seeking support.

"With new roles in Rockhampton, Townsville and in our head office in Brisbane, our counselling network will grow to nine across our network,” Mr Alder said.

Rural Aid understood the needs of primary producers and aimed to lend a helping hand when times were tough, he said.

"It is clear following the floods in the northwest and drought in other areas that we need to do more to support these communities, so we have made that commitment.

"Our counsellors have received more than 150 calls in the past month and engaged in more than 50 counselling sessions.

"We must be seen to be the 'first point of contact' and that means being approachable and breaking the walls of prejudice and misconceptions about mental health.”

Rural Aid's counsellors meet with farmers face to face, are involved in phone counselling and engage in local community meetings to gain the trust of small communities and farming families.

Counsellors liaise with other agencies and offer practical support to farmers.

They also facilitate access to support systems, especially to farmers living in isolated areas.

Phone Rural Aid on 1300327624 or go to the group's website at ruralaid.org.au.