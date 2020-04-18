Rural community loses its biggest annual event

CANCELLED: After a record breaking attendance in 2019, Alpha Jockey Club recently announced the cancellation of the 2020 Komatsu Alpha Races due to coronavirus restrictions.

CANCELLED: After a record breaking attendance in 2019, Alpha Jockey Club recently announced the cancellation of the 2020 Komatsu Alpha Races due to coronavirus restrictions.

THE committee has officially cancelled the towns biggest event of the year, which usually attracts more than 3000 people to the small Central Highlands community.

Alpha Jockey Club recently announced the cancellation of the 2020 Komatsu Alpha Races, an event that draws crowds from all over Queensland.

“It’s grown over the years,” club secretary Anna Appleton said.

“Last year we probably saw a record crowd of roughly 3000 through the gates.

“It was a massive year last year, so obviously we were all hoping for another year like that.”

With the uncertainty of how long coronavirus restrictions would be in place, the committee ultimately made the decision to cancel the June 27 race day, announcing it on Facebook.

Kevin Wiltshire, Alpha Jockey Club President, Anna Appleton, Alpha Jockey Club Secretary, and Leon Roberts

More than 200 people reacted to the post, sharing their disappointment.

“It’s very disappointing but it’s out of our control,” Mrs Appleton said.

She said the weekend attracted race goers from Brisbane, Rockhampton, Mackay, western Queensland and interstate for the Friday night Calcutta and Saturday’s race day.

They would camp on site or stay in town, providing a major boost to the local economy.

“It’s a big loss for the community, along with all the other events,” Mrs Appleton said.

“Economically, bringing 3000 people to town is great for local businesses, the servo, bakery, shopping centre.

“For a small regional community, to be losing its show, race day and all other events in town, it’s a big loss.”

After a record breaking attendance in 2019, Alpha Jockey Club recently announced the cancellation of the 2020 Komatsu Alpha Races due to coronavirus restrictions.

Although everyone is facing the same situation, Mrs Appleton said it was particularly difficult for smaller communities and business that relied on major events to stay afloat.

“It’s really tough for everyone,” she said.

“It’s not just us, but all the other small annual race days in western Queensland, they are all going to suffer losing these events.”

Despite the setback, the committee is already hard at work preparing the 2021 race day, which is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

“It’s a great day. We all enjoy it and love the day and what it is for the community, so we’re definitely looking forward to next year,” Mrs Appleton said.

She encourages all Central Highlands residents to keep supporting their local businesses as best they can to ensure everyone survives the coronavirus pandemic.