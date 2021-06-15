Rural CQ jockey club to host Country Cup heat

Impressive crowd numbers turned out for the 2021 winter races at Moranbah's Treasure Park on June 12.

Racing fans came out in droves at Treasure Park in Moranbah at the weekend for the club’s inaugural family fun day meeting.

Club secretary Olivia O’Neill was pleased with crowd numbers and more than impressed with the effort the men and women of Moranbah put into the club’s highly competitive fashions on the field.

One of the biggest hits of the day was the father and son hurdle race up the Treasure Park straight.

More than 40 gallopers faced the starters over the six races on the program.

The first race on the program was taken out by the Mackay-trained galloper Mishani Fortune, from the John Manzelmann yard, ridden by Rockhampton apprentice Cody (Chip) Collis.

It outstayed its rivals over the 1550 metre trip with Bevan Johnson’s galloper Ramchandra running home strongly for second place with Dakota Graham in the saddle.

The Manzelmann galloper has a real liking for the sandy, loamy surfaces and will feature strongly over the winter carnival on the country circuit.

The most impressive popular win of the day came by Barbican in race three, with talented local hoop Dakota Graham in the saddle.

The duo took out the Class B handicap over the 1170 metres for Moranbah magician Bevan Johnson.

The freshly gelded Johnson Galloper has switched on to a new level running away for an 8.5 length victory.

Moranbah based and incumbent premier Queensland country Bevan Johnson took out the richest race on the program, the maiden handicap over 1170 metres, with Written Treaty ($2.10) who was ridden to perfection by local girl Dakota Graham, leading all the way and winning by a widening six and a half lengths.

The maiden handicap was generously split into two divisions by Racing Queensland with the two divisions offering a whopping $35,000 in prize money.

Manzelmann took out the heat with Mishani Mortal, with Collis in the saddle, getting the runner home by a widening 4.5 lengths and Manzelmann landing the trifecta in the race with Culpurinia in second and Mishani Dreamer in third.

The open plate featured some of country racing’s biggest names in the open sprinter ranks including the long-time heavyweight champ of the bush, the locally trained nine-year-old Fabs Cowboy.

Mackay visitor Wayne Pomfrett lined up with the highly credentialed Moreno who won comfortably in the finish with David Simmons on-board.

Manzelmann filled the second place getters stall with Cinnamon Missile and tough as teak local country iron horse Fabs Cowboy having no luck and ran an honest third placing as a tune up for his tilt at the Battle of the Bush final later in June.

The iron horses placing made it 43 wins and 23 placings from 107 starts and $33,1275 in prize money.

Secretary Olivia O’Neill is extremely excited about racing in Moranbah, saying the club is looking forward to building its profile with more offerings for race goers.

The club will host a country cups final heat at the big November spring meeting, a first for the club that is progressing forward.

O’Neill hoped it would engage the community to another level with the clubs focus to make all three meetings the biggest events on the local social calendar.

Originally published as Rural CQ jockey club to host Country Cup heat