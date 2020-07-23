Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Ogmore property Lexington has sold well above the reserve at auction for $1.885 million. Picture: Contributed
The Ogmore property Lexington has sold well above the reserve at auction for $1.885 million. Picture: Contributed
Rural

Rural CQ property sells for $1.8M at auction

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RURAL property north of Rockhampton has sold under the hammer for well above the reserve price.

Lexington on St Lawrence Rd, Ogmore, sold for $1,885,000 at auction on July 16.

Marketing agent Bill Hamilton, from Ruralco Property, said only two of the five registered bidders were active during the auction, which was held at Quality Regent in Rockhampton.

Mr Hamilton described the bidding as “spirited” and said the 824ha property sold well above the reserve.

He said there was very good interest in the property, with plenty of inspections before auction.

Lexington covers 824ha of country and has an estimated carrying capacity of 350 adult equivalents. Picture: Contributed
Lexington covers 824ha of country and has an estimated carrying capacity of 350 adult equivalents. Picture: Contributed

He said the former owners were wanting to relocate and move closer to Rockhampton, where they owned a business.

He said the new owners were going to use the property for livestock and were looking to bring young cattle closer to the Central Queensland market.

READ: Multi-million dollar rural property sells before auction

READ: Massive rural property sells under the hammer for $18.9M

Lexington is described as a “great property, handy to abattoirs and sale yards”, with an estimated carrying capacity of 350 adult equivalents.

Close to Rockhampton, the property has a “good mixture of country and is capable of fattening cattle as well as back-grounding”.

There are three large dams on the property and semi-permanent holes in the creek. Picture: Contributed
There are three large dams on the property and semi-permanent holes in the creek. Picture: Contributed

The property is fenced into three main paddocks and a large cooler with laneways to new steel cattle yards, which are equipped with a vet crush, calf cradle and undercover race.

There are also three large dams on the property and semi-permanent holes in the creek, which keeps everything “well-watered”. The average annual rainfall is said to be 889mm.

Mr Hamilton said rural properties were in high demand.

“Rural properties are selling really well,” he said.

“We have more buyers than we have sellers.”

auctions ogmore ruralco property rural property tmbproperty tmbrural
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

        premium_icon Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

        News Rockhampton Police officers are impressed with the work of community members.

        Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

        premium_icon Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

        News Rockhampton’s two state-run homes will take on dozens of new full-time nurses.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 11:46 AM
        New race series to pit city against city

        premium_icon New race series to pit city against city

        Sport Coral Coast Shield ‘a great initiative from RQ’.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 11:32 AM
        Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

        premium_icon Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

        News THE 56-year-old had never been in trouble for drugs when police came knocking at...