Rural crises keep Capricorn Rescue chopper crew busy

Wednesday afternoon, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to attend a single vehicle roll over on the Baralaba Rannes Road approximately 15 kilometres to the east of Baralaba.

Two patients in their seventies were trapped in their vehicle after it left the road and drove into a culvert, consequently flipping the vehicle onto it’s roof.

A woman was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

Her partner was more difficult to access in the damaged vehicle and was extricated not long after.

He was taken to Baralaba airfield and picked up by the Royal Flying Doctor Service and flown to Rockhampton in a stable condition.

No sooner had Rescue 300 returned to base, they were called to attend a twenty year old woman who had fallen from her horse at Raglan.

She was picked up and flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition also.