Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service
News

Rural crises keep Capricorn Rescue chopper crew busy

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
7th Jan 2021 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Wednesday afternoon, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to attend a single vehicle roll over on the Baralaba Rannes Road approximately 15 kilometres to the east of Baralaba.

Two patients in their seventies were trapped in their vehicle after it left the road and drove into a culvert, consequently flipping the vehicle onto it’s roof.

A woman was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

Her partner was more difficult to access in the damaged vehicle and was extricated not long after.

He was taken to Baralaba airfield and picked up by the Royal Flying Doctor Service and flown to Rockhampton in a stable condition.

No sooner had Rescue 300 returned to base, they were called to attend a twenty year old woman who had fallen from her horse at Raglan.

She was picked up and flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition also.

baralaba capricorn rescue helicopter horse fall raglan tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 stories you may have missed.

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 stories you may have missed.

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        • 7th Jan 2021 6:28 AM
        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: How will rate ‘fix’ be funded?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: How will rate ‘fix’ be funded?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Acreage home in Emerald sells for impressive $845,500

        Premium Content Acreage home in Emerald sells for impressive $845,500

        Property The 24 acre home sold to local buyers on the first inspection.

        Johnson pushes for Norman Road extension project

        Premium Content Johnson pushes for Norman Road extension project

        Council News Nyree Johnson said she wrote the Main Roads Minister to ask for funding.