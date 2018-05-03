Rural Fire Brigade fighting more than fires

The Caves Rural Fire Brigade team at the 2017 Relay for Life.

AFTER suffering the loss of one of their own, The Caves Rural Fire Brigade did what they do best, and came to the rescue once again.

However, this time they aren't fighting fire - they are fighting against cancer.

The crew will be joining hundreds of other CQ locals in Cancer Council's Relay for Life.

Remembering honorary member Malcolm Hannah, Secretary and Treasurer of The Caves Rural Fire Brigade Jenny Kingston said they will be holding a car wash to raise much needed funds to help save more lives.

"We are doing a car wash on Saturday at Freddy's Fishing & Outdoors to fundraise for this year's Relay for Life,” she said.

"We originally started in remembrance of Malcolm Hannah, who donated over $40,000 to The Caves Rural Fire Brigade to help us build our new Station,” she said.

"Malcolm was very dear to us, but after our official opening, Malcolm sadly passed away from cancer.

"We lost a very special person that day.”

The Caves Rural Fire Brigade are participating in Relay For Life in honour of Malcolm Hannah. Allan Reinikka ROK280214acavesru

Making Malcolm an honorary member of their brigade, Jenny and the crew at The Caves decided they wanted to give back to the community and entered a team in the Cancer Council Relay for Life.

"Most of us have been affected by cancer in our own families,” she said.

"We thought this was a good way of giving back to the community members and businesses of The Caves, Yeppoon and Rockhampton, who helped us through the construction of the station.”

Not only a car wash, Jenny said they will also have Fire Fighting appliances on display on Saturday at Freddy's outdoors.

"We have participated in Relay for the last three years,” she said.

"We have the car wash this weekend and next weekend we are doing a sausage sizzle at Dan Murphy's.

"The weekend after is the Relay, which I have to say is the most fun event we have been involved in.

"We have had a wonderful fun filled time and met some incredible people.

"I would recommend doing the relay to anyone who can spare some time on the weekend 19th & 20th May. You will not be sorry.”

"This time we will be joined by members of Alton Downs Rural plus a couple of new members from Belmont Rural.