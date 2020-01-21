Rural fire brigade takes concerns to Livingstone post Cobraball

A RURAL fire brigade ­involved in the Cobraball bushfires wants to see a ­number of issues addressed in the wake of last November’s disaster.

The Maryvale Rural Fire Brigade has written to ­Livingstone Shire Council ­outlining six things that it says not only affects it, but also communities represented by the Barmoya and Bungundarra brigades.

The matters are set to be ­tabled at Tuesday’s council meeting, which is the first one back since the Christmas break.

The Maryvale brigade said it had identified that its “one way in, one way out area” ­actually had two evacuation routes - one via Mapes Rd and the other via Ingreys/Greenlakes Rd.

“Identifying these routes in the dark resulted in evacuees getting lost during the fires, and Mapes Rd was really only conducive for 4WD only,” it said in correspondence to ­Livingstone Shire Council.

The brigade has asked the council if it has plans to have these roads signposted and maintained “in a better ­condition” for future disasters.

Maryvale Brigade has also raised concerns around ­overgrown areas in the shire and regrowth vegetation that had been slashed but then left as “dry fire fuel” on the ­roadside.

The brigade has also asked if Livingstone Shire Council has plans to install multiple water fill outlets, either overhead standpipe or camlock, throughout the shire.

“During the fire our closest Norpine Rd water point was inoperable so trucks had to travel back to Yeppoon to fill,” the brigade said.

The brigade has further ­indicated it would like to see a local government bylaw ­introduced whereby landholders must instigate controls so they do not pose an increased fire or safety hazard risk to either neighbours or firefighters.