Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mercedes-Benz will donate a firefighting vehicle to the RFBAQ.
Mercedes-Benz will donate a firefighting vehicle to the RFBAQ.
News

Rural fire brigade to receive Mercedes fire truck

Timothy Cox
3rd Sep 2020 3:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MERCEDES-Benz Australia and Quik Corp Fire Engineering will give a firefighting vehicle to the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland.

The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon will be fitted out by QuikCorp Fire Engineering to give it its firefighting capacity, and the vehicle will go to one of the 16 rural brigades that applied with the RFBAQ.

RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux said: “This amazing act of generosity will see a Rural Fire Brigade that does not currently have a fire truck be able to better defend their local community through this donation.”

Using donated money, the RFBAQ has built six Landcruiser fire trucks, with another under construction.

Adding the gift from Mercedes Benz, there will now be eight fire trucks given away.

“This has never happened anywhere previously in Australia and the generosity of people and business donating to the RFBAQ has made this possible,” Mr Choveaux said.

He said the group had raised 40 per cent of its $122,000 target to build another firefighting vehicle for a truckless brigade.

mercedes benz quick corp fire engineering rural fire brigades association of queensland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of dumping drums in coast waterway faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of dumping drums in coast waterway faces court

        News ONE of two men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums near Yeppoon, today appeared in court.

        • 3rd Sep 2020 2:49 PM
        Pandemic impacted Cap Coast event receives funding lifeline

        Premium Content Pandemic impacted Cap Coast event receives funding lifeline

        News It was looking touch-and-go for the Capricorn Film Festival but financial support...

        • 3rd Sep 2020 2:34 PM
        NEW MOVE: Livingstone extends financial hardship assistance

        Premium Content NEW MOVE: Livingstone extends financial hardship assistance

        News More ratepayers will now be able to access help.

        Drink-driver, 74, tells police ‘I’m going to get more wine’

        Premium Content Drink-driver, 74, tells police ‘I’m going to get more wine’

        News She refused to provide a breath sample and assaulted a police officer.