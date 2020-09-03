Rural fire brigade to receive Mercedes fire truck

MERCEDES-Benz Australia and Quik Corp Fire Engineering will give a firefighting vehicle to the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland.

The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon will be fitted out by QuikCorp Fire Engineering to give it its firefighting capacity, and the vehicle will go to one of the 16 rural brigades that applied with the RFBAQ.

RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux said: “This amazing act of generosity will see a Rural Fire Brigade that does not currently have a fire truck be able to better defend their local community through this donation.”

Using donated money, the RFBAQ has built six Landcruiser fire trucks, with another under construction.

Adding the gift from Mercedes Benz, there will now be eight fire trucks given away.

“This has never happened anywhere previously in Australia and the generosity of people and business donating to the RFBAQ has made this possible,” Mr Choveaux said.

He said the group had raised 40 per cent of its $122,000 target to build another firefighting vehicle for a truckless brigade.