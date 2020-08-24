Rural fire brigade’s $6000 windfall

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Inner Wheel members Glenda Ireland, Robyn Stoddart, Karen Baker, Jane Parker, rural fireys Brad Epple and Simon Meehan, Cheryl Thomas, Kerri Scott, Christine McAllister and Margaret Whitchurch.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Inner Wheel members Glenda Ireland, Robyn Stoddart, Karen Baker, Jane Parker, rural fireys Brad Epple and Simon Meehan, Cheryl Thomas, Kerri Scott, Christine McAllister and Margaret Whitchurch.

A $6000 windfall for the Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade will be used to buy a new portable water tank.

The purchase will make a real difference to the brigade’s operations and the community has the Inner Wheel Club of Rockhampton Sunset to thank.

Inner Wheel recently presented the funds to the brigade - part of $128,000 raised through the generosity of club members in Australia and overseas including Germany, Great Britain and Ireland.

During last November’s Cobraball bushfires, rural fire trucks travelled back and forth to fill their water tanks.

With this new mobile tank, water can be transported to the site as required.

The new portable water tank will complement the Bungundarra Brigade’s new state-of-the-art fire truck based at the Nankin Rural Fire Brigade, and significantly improve fire-fighting capabilities.

Inner Wheel is one of the largest women’s service voluntary organisations in the world with 103,000 members in more than 103 active countries.

Last month, members also presented Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary with a cheque for $3000, donated from the Inner Wheel Australia Fire Disaster Fund.

This money will help with caring for sick and injured wildlife as a result of bushfires.

RELATED STORIES:

Fire levy boost for Livingstone’s rural fireys

BUSHFIRE SEASON: Livingstone gets positive outlook

CHOPPED: Livingstone scraps 6 bushfire recovery projects