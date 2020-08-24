Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Inner Wheel members Glenda Ireland, Robyn Stoddart, Karen Baker, Jane Parker, rural fireys Brad Epple and Simon Meehan, Cheryl Thomas, Kerri Scott, Christine McAllister and Margaret Whitchurch.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Inner Wheel members Glenda Ireland, Robyn Stoddart, Karen Baker, Jane Parker, rural fireys Brad Epple and Simon Meehan, Cheryl Thomas, Kerri Scott, Christine McAllister and Margaret Whitchurch.
News

Rural fire brigade’s $6000 windfall

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A $6000 windfall for the Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade will be used to buy a new portable water tank.

The purchase will make a real difference to the brigade’s operations and the community has the Inner Wheel Club of Rockhampton Sunset to thank.

Inner Wheel recently presented the funds to the brigade - part of $128,000 raised through the generosity of club members in Australia and overseas including Germany, Great Britain and Ireland.

During last November’s Cobraball bushfires, rural fire trucks travelled back and forth to fill their water tanks.

With this new mobile tank, water can be transported to the site as required.

The new portable water tank will complement the Bungundarra Brigade’s new state-of-the-art fire truck based at the Nankin Rural Fire Brigade, and significantly improve fire-fighting capabilities.

Inner Wheel is one of the largest women’s service voluntary organisations in the world with 103,000 members in more than 103 active countries.

Last month, members also presented Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary with a cheque for $3000, donated from the Inner Wheel Australia Fire Disaster Fund.

This money will help with caring for sick and injured wildlife as a result of bushfires.

RELATED STORIES:

Fire levy boost for Livingstone’s rural fireys

BUSHFIRE SEASON: Livingstone gets positive outlook

CHOPPED: Livingstone scraps 6 bushfire recovery projects

bungundarra rural fire brigade inner wheel club of rockhampton sunset
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Queensland First’ campers visit Expo for inspiration

        Premium Content ‘Queensland First’ campers visit Expo for inspiration

        News Border closures don’t bother diehard fans of camping out along Queensland’s coast or under the stars further inland.

        Investigations into alleged glassing ongoing

        Premium Content Investigations into alleged glassing ongoing

        News The alleged victim suffered facial injuries during the Mount Morgan incident.

        Park Avenue, Souths Gold share the points

        Premium Content Park Avenue, Souths Gold share the points

        Hockey GALLERY: How the Division 1 women’s clash played out at Kalka Shades.

        CQLX REPORT: Market holds strong as steers hit 456c/kg

        Premium Content CQLX REPORT: Market holds strong as steers hit 456c/kg

        Rural The Gracemere Saleyards have been seeing record prices in the last few weeks.