WONDERFUL SIGHT: Rural Fire Queensland Acting Inspector Jon Welke smiles in the rain as he changes the fire warning at Cabarlah to "low-medium".
Rural fire chief all smiles as rain drops danger levels

Tom Gillespie
19th Jan 2020 4:48 PM | Updated: 6:26 PM
RURAL Fire Service Acting Inspector John Welke has a big reason to smile, as the bushfire danger level drops to the lowest possible level.

Heavy rain dropping on the Toowoomba region has brought relief to its rural fire crews, with the level at "low-medium" at the weekend.

Acting Inspector Welke spread the good news in person, getting photographed by a resident turning the needle downward on the fire danger sign at Cabarlah.

"I had the good fortune of driving past Acting Inspector John Welke this evening as he changed the fire danger rating to 'low' at Cabarlah, getting soaked in the rain while he did it," local Lee Fisher posted on Facebook on Friday.

"His smile says it all."

Other Highfields residents agreed with the good news, praising rural firefighters for their hard work in a difficult bushfire season.

"John has done a fantastic job of late, and this is such a welcome change!" Katrina Patterson wrote.

It was a wet weekend of the Toowoomba region, with the city itself receiving just shy of 50mm while towns like Oakey received nearly 100mm.

The bushfire danger level for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt will increase to "high" tomorrow, which is the second-lowest level.

Acting Inspector Welke was contacted for comment.

Toowoomba Chronicle

