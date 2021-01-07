Menu
A rural fire crew is assisting with a blaze in bushland at Farnborough, north of Yeppoon, on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Rural fire crew called to Farnborough blaze

Darryn Nufer
7th Jan 2021 5:53 PM
A rural fire crew has been called to assist with a blaze in bushland at Farnborough, near Yeppoon, on Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a private landholder requested help at Fishing Creek Rd about 4.50pm.

The rural fire crew was still at the scene at 5.30pm.

The QFES spokeswoman said the fire had been brought under control and the crew remained on scene for monitoring purposes.

It was not clear how the fire started.

farnborough fire
