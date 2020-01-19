Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural fire crews conducting a controlled burn on Tindall Rd, Gracemere.
Rural fire crews conducting a controlled burn on Tindall Rd, Gracemere.
News

Rural fire crews conduct controlled burns across CQ

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Jan 2020 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL fire crews have been conducting a couple of controlled burns around the Rockhampton region this afternoon.

At 2.23pm, one crew was on scene at a controlled vegetation fire on Sherwins Rd, Jardine.

Then at 3.50pm, two crews were on scene at another controlled vegetation fire on Tindall Rd, Gracemere.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

controlled burns gracemere queensland rural fire service vegetation fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Neighbours save the day, extinguish fire

        premium_icon UPDATE: Neighbours save the day, extinguish fire

        Breaking Reports indicate a solar hot water system was the cause of the fire.

        Tragic end in search for missing woman

        premium_icon Tragic end in search for missing woman

        News Over 100 people had been involved in the wide scale search.

        Expert advice on avoiding a school laptop overspend

        premium_icon Expert advice on avoiding a school laptop overspend

        Education Our in-house computer expert discusses back to school laptops

        Man hospitalised after vehicle rolls on Burnett Highway

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after vehicle rolls on Burnett Highway

        News Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash at 6am.