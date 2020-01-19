Rural fire crews conduct controlled burns across CQ

RURAL fire crews have been conducting a couple of controlled burns around the Rockhampton region this afternoon.

At 2.23pm, one crew was on scene at a controlled vegetation fire on Sherwins Rd, Jardine.

Then at 3.50pm, two crews were on scene at another controlled vegetation fire on Tindall Rd, Gracemere.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.