Rural principal dedicated to community and students

Moranbah State High School students and school-based traineeship and nominees Brenton Tomlinson, Madi Curran and Kristy Hughes with Moranbah SHS principal Felicity Roberts. CONTRIBUTED

IT'S clear Felicity Roberts loves her job - there aren't many principals who hold study sessions in their free evenings but she does.

"Every Wednesday night I run ATAR study sessions for the Year 11 students,” Moranbah State High School principal Mrs Roberts said.

"I'm consistently seeing about 25-30 students attend and I've got great confidence in what they will achieve.”

These study sessions are preparing Moranbah SHS students for the next chapter of their education and show how dedicated Mrs Roberts is to her students and the community.

Mrs Roberts' dedication was recently recognised when she received Griffith University's Jack Pizzey Award for Regional Principal of the Year as part of Queensland's 2019 Showcase Awards.

Now in its 20th year, the Showcase Awards are regarded as the most prestigious educational awards in Queensland, shining a light on state schools demonstrating excellence in education, innovation and leadership.

Moranbah SHS deputy principal Kate Lewis said Mrs Roberts was a passionate principal whose main focus was making students feel valued, safe and successful.

"The high expectations Mrs Roberts sets for herself and the school community are the driving force behind providing students with an educational environment that ensures pathways and success,” Ms Lewis said.

Mrs Roberts said she felt overwhelmed because school staff had nominated her for the award without her knowledge.

Other schools recognised with awards were Mackay State High, Mackay North State High and Pioneer State High, which each received a $500 development grant.

Mackay Northern Beaches State High school and Sarina State High were also successful and received commendations.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert commended local schools who had been recognised.

"This is a significant accolade for our local schools and provides some well-deserved recognition for the great work they do,” she said.

"As I visit schools in my electorate, I continue to be impressed with the commitment of our principals and teachers to improve opportunities available for students.”

The regional winners and 43 commendation recipients will share in $93,500 worth of development grants which will further support these initiatives and will go into the running for State awards.

State award winners will be announced at the Showcase Awards Gala Dinner in Brisbane on Friday, October 25.