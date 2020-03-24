Rural residents impacted as stores crack down on purchases

SUPERMARKETS need to exercise common sense and relax restrictions on out-of-town shoppers who rely on buying enough to get them through a fortnight.

That is the call from councillor Glenda Mather who says she has been contacted by a number of concerned people who live in the outlying areas of Livingstone Shire.

One such shopper is disability pensioner Martin Molesworth who resides at Ogmore, a township of about 100 people situated about 154km ­north-west of Rockhampton.

“I only come into Rocky once a fortnight on pension day,” Mr Molesworth said.

“The last time I was there, the shelves of the supermarket I was at, were bare.

“Now I’ve got to go again on Thursday to get groceries, but I’m hearing there are restrictions on the amount of some items that you can buy.

“So I rang the (supermarket’s) customer service line.

“I usually buy four of the three-litre milks and the lady who I spoke to on the customer service line said ‘no, you won’t be able to buy that, you’ll be able to buy two’.

Mr Molesworth said he was also told that there were limits on items including rice, pasta and canned foods.

“It costs me $40 in fuel to make the trip to Rocky and back, out of my $847-a-fortnight disability pension,” he said.

“Now if I go there, and there’s nothing on the shelves, or I can’t get what I need to get me through the fortnight, that’s $40 wasted. They’ve got to think about the people who live in rural and outlying areas.

“If we can prove that we live in these areas, surely we should be exempt from these restrictions.

“It’s not like we’re abusing things or buying up massively in bulk - we’re talking about enough to survive a fortnight.”

Cr Glenda Mather said supermarkets needed to start exercising common sense.

“People from rural areas can’t get into town every week because of the distances they have to travel,” she said.

“We need to get the supermarkets to relax the restrictions for people who can prove that they are from the country areas.

“The country people are being unfairly disadvantaged here and they need to be given some concession.”