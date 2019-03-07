Menu
WHAT A MESS: Alton Downs residents are tired of the mess lazy dumpers are creating at the Alton Downs Dump.
Rural

Rural residents to receive kerbside wheelie bin service

7th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has approved a new kerbside collection program for residents in the Alton Downs, Ridgelands and Pink Lily areas who requested the service.

Rockhampton Regional Mayor, Margaret Strelow, said she was pleased to confirm that a regular waste and recycling collection would be starting on Monday April 8, with wheelie bins being delivered on Tuesday April 2.

"Council is committed to provide our rural communities with a reliable and safe waste and recycling service in the long term, in a way that works for them," said Cr Strelow.

"We contacted every household in the Alton Downs, Ridgelands and Pink Lily area, to ask if they would like to have a regular kerbside collection service.

"Those who indicated they would, and were in a viable location, will be receiving their wheelie bins and relevant information next month."

The local divisional councillor, Cr Rutherford, said there would also be an open day for residents at the Waste Transfer Station.

"We will have members of our waste and recycling team at the open day talking to residents about how they can separate their waste and save by dropping off recyclables and green waste for free," Cr Rutherford said.

"Information will also be provided to residents receiving the kerbside collection service such as wheelie bin placement and putting the right thing in the right bin.

"So if you're a resident in the Alton Downs, Ridgelands and Pink Lily area, join us for a free sausage sizzle at the Open Day, refresh yourself on how to use the Waste Transfer Station and get some handy hints on how to recycle and save."

Open Day

Saturday April 30, 11am to 1pm

Alton Downs Waste Transfer Station.

