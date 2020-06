FOUR rural roads are being added to Rockhampton Regional Council’s maintenance register.

The roads include:

Flaherty Rd, Stanwell: increase of 1.20

Hughes Rd, Alton Downs: increase of 1

Sandy Creek Rd, Bushley

Smalls Rd, Mount Morgan: increase of 1.20

The council report states the estimate of the costs of the additions are $4,500 per annum in estimated operational costs and $15,500 per annum in estimate capital costs to re-sheet.