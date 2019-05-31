Menu
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson
Rural roads to be graded despite drought's impact on water

31st May 2019 8:00 AM
MORE THAN 500km of rural roads are scheduled to be graded and re-sheeted this financial year - despite a lack of water.

Infrastructure committee chair Councillor Tony Williams said the target was no small feat given the impact of the drought on council's usual water sources.

"Water is essential to grading an unsealed road - without it, you can't do it,” Cr Williams said.

"Whenever you grade a road, you need the water trucks to wet the gravel, which the grader then mixes up and spreads out again to get the road back into shape.

"With the ongoing impact of the drought conditions, it means our water trucks are either having to travel further for the water and taking more time or we're having to put on a second water truck, which increases the cost of grading per kilometre.”

Despite that challenge, council is on track to grade 100 kilometres more than they completed two years ago.

"We have seven grader crews in the field carrying out this work with just over a month left before the end of the financial year, so there's a busy four weeks ahead,” Cr Williams said.

"We know the drought is having an impact on people and businesses across the region but we also know most people wouldn't realise the impact it has on council's ability to maintain the rural roads unless you live in a rural community or know how the process goes.”

